interim PM urges incoming govt to ensure continuity of economic policies

Apex body lauds ‘Whole of Government Approach’ to realise SIFC’s envisioned dividends n Gen Asim Munir assures Pak Army’s firm resolve to support govt’s initiatives for economic stability.

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar- ul-Haq Kakar has urged the incoming government for ensuring continuity of economic policies by capitalizing on the positive momentum established by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in the larger interest of the country.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 9th meeting of the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council held in Islamabad yesterday. The meeting was chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- Haq Kakar and attended by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir, Cabinet Members, Provincial Chief Ministers, and high-level government officials.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role of SIFC, ministries, departments and affiliated stakeholders in accomplishing the major economic milestones as part of the caretaker government and setting the pace for future endeavours.

During the meeting, the ministries presented progress on the projects and policy initiatives, and gave plans for subsequent endeavours to attract the investments. The SIFC Apex Committee showed profound satisfaction on the overall progress and appreciated ‘Whole of the Government Approach’ in realizing the envisioned dividends.

It also reviewed progress on various measures and appreciated the contribution made for improving macro and micro-economic conditions of the country. The SIFC Apex Committee commended the steps taken to build a sustainable ecosystem for nurturing latent potential and attracting investments, with special emphasis on cross sectoral policy interventions, human resource development, infrastructural uplift and strengthening of domestic dispute resolution mechanism.

It reviewed and appreciated the progress on the level of economic engagements with friendly countries and underscored the need to efficiently realise investment commitments into economic dividends. The Committee also gave in-principle approval for the Strategic Canals Vision 2030 and FBR Reforms. During the meeting, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir as­sured firm resolve of the Pakistan Army to support the govern­ment’s initiatives for economic stability of the country and so­cio-economic well-be­ing of its people.