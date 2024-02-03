Iran will ‘respond firmly’ to attack by US: president

Saturday, February 03, 2024
TEHRAN  -  Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a stern warning Friday against any possible attack by the United States in retaliation for a strike that killed three American troops in Jordan.

“We have said many times that we will not be the initiator of any war, but if a country, a cruel force wants to bully, the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond firmly,” Raisi said during a visit to a Gulf naval base operated by the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran’s “military power in the region was not and is not a threat to any country,” but a source of security that countries in the region can rely on and trust, he said as he toured the base in Ban­dar Abbas. “Today, the enemy has no ability to do anything against us; because they know that our forces are powerful and capable.”

The death of the American soldiers in a drone strike at a base in Jordan on Sunday marked the first US military losses to hostile fire in the region since the war broke out on October 7.

