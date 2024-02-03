Italian mafia boss arrested in Corsica

ROME - A boss from one of most Italy’s most violent ma­fias who escaped from a maximum security prison last year has been captured in France, authorities in both countries said Friday. Marco Raduano, de­scribed as “dangerous” on Europol’s list of Europe’s most wanted criminals, was detained in Bastia on the French island of Corsica. He had escaped from a heavily secured prison in Nuoro, Sardinia, in Febru­ary 2023, using bedsheets to scale down the walls.

His “right-hand man”, Gianluigi Troiano, was also picked up near Granada in Spain, Interior Min­ister Matteo Piantedosi said, in what he described as “another major blow against organised crime”.

Raduano, 40, is the boss of the rural Gargano clan operating within a young and little-known or­ganised crime syndicate in Foggia, in the southern Italian region of Puglia, known as Fourth Mafia.