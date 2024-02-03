Saturday, February 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Italian mafia boss arrested in Corsica

Agencies
February 03, 2024
International, Newspaper

ROME  -  A boss from one of most Italy’s most violent ma­fias who escaped from a maximum security prison last year has been captured in France, authorities in both countries said Friday. Marco Raduano, de­scribed as “dangerous” on Europol’s list of Europe’s most wanted criminals, was detained in Bastia on the French island of Corsica. He had escaped from a heavily secured prison in Nuoro, Sardinia, in Febru­ary 2023, using bedsheets to scale down the walls. 

His “right-hand man”, Gianluigi Troiano, was also picked up near Granada in Spain, Interior Min­ister Matteo Piantedosi said, in what he described as “another major blow against organised crime”.

Raduano, 40, is the boss of the rural Gargano clan operating within a young and little-known or­ganised crime syndicate in Foggia, in the southern Italian region of Puglia, known as Fourth Mafia.

interim PM urges incoming govt to ensure continuity of economic policies

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1706844666.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024