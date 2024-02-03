JI to fight case of Karachi, says JI Ameer

KARACHI - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur Rehman said that his party will fight the case of Karachi to protect their legit­imate rights, with the power of the 90 seats of the National, and provincial assemblies and the reserved seats. He expressed these views while addressing the corner meetings held in his constituency NA-250 and PS-129 at North Nazimabad Hyderi Market near Temuria Masjid, Final Choice Store and Nagina Chowk here on Friday.

When Hafiz Naeem-ur Rah­man arrived in Hyderi, he was given a grand welcome as fresh flowers were show­ered. Leaders of the business organizations presented fresh flower garlands to him while young people raised “Hafiz, Hafiz” slogans. Amir JI Cen­tral District and candidate for PS-128 Wajih Hassan also ad­dressed the corner meetings. JI’s PS-130 candidate Haris Ali Khan, officials of Hyderi Mar­ket Jewelers Association Syed Faraz, Shahid Akhtar, Asim, Usman and others were also present on this occasion.