Jordan end Tajikistan’s run at Asian Cup to move into semifinals

AL RAYYAN - Jordan edged Asian Cup debutants Tajikistan 1-0 to move into the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time thanks to a second-half own goal at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

The two teams had drawn a World Cup qualifier in No­vember but it was Jordan who came out on top when Vahdat Hanonov put the ball into his own net from a set piece, ending Tajikistan’s dream run in Qatar. While Jordan’s elated players cele­brated in front of their fans, waving their country’s flag in the air, members of the Tajikistan squad were in­consolable.

Nevertheless, Tajikistan supporters who had flown in for the game gave their country’s heroes -- who had surpassed all pre-tour­nament expectations -- a standing ovation. “I think we gave everything and I must compliment Jordan. You de­serve to win, you played a very good game,” Tajikistan coach Petar Segrt told beIN Sports. “Sometimes you need luck, we didn’t have it today. But we must also re­spect that Jordan played a very good game. So congrat­ulations to Jordan.”

In a goalless opening half, Ehson Panjshanbe came clos­est to scoring for Tajikistan when his effort hit the bar while Jordan forward Yazan Al-Naimat failed to convert two difficult chances to break the deadlock. Tajikistan also suffered a setback when striker Shahrom Samiev last­ed 27 minutes before he was forced to come off in tears due to a hamstring injury.

Jordan finally found the breakthrough from a corner in the 66th minute when Ab­dallah Nasib’s header went in via a deflection off the chest of Hanonov -- their goalscorer from their last- 16 win over the United Arab Emirates. Tajikistan tried their best to score an equal­iser, with Alisher Shukurov coming close when he tested keeper Yazeed Abulaila from distance with an effort that stung his palms, but Jordan managed to hold on for a fa­mous victory.