Saturday, February 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Jordan end Tajikistan’s run at Asian Cup to move into semifinals

Jordan end Tajikistan’s run at Asian Cup to move into semifinals
Agencies
February 03, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

AL RAYYAN   -  Jordan edged Asian Cup debutants Tajikistan 1-0 to move into the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time thanks to a second-half own goal at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday. 

The two teams had drawn a World Cup qualifier in No­vember but it was Jordan who came out on top when Vahdat Hanonov put the ball into his own net from a set piece, ending Tajikistan’s dream run in Qatar. While Jordan’s elated players cele­brated in front of their fans, waving their country’s flag in the air, members of the Tajikistan squad were in­consolable. 

Nevertheless, Tajikistan supporters who had flown in for the game gave their country’s heroes -- who had surpassed all pre-tour­nament expectations -- a standing ovation. “I think we gave everything and I must compliment Jordan. You de­serve to win, you played a very good game,” Tajikistan coach Petar Segrt told beIN Sports. “Sometimes you need luck, we didn’t have it today. But we must also re­spect that Jordan played a very good game. So congrat­ulations to Jordan.” 

interim PM urges incoming govt to ensure continuity of economic policies

In a goalless opening half, Ehson Panjshanbe came clos­est to scoring for Tajikistan when his effort hit the bar while Jordan forward Yazan Al-Naimat failed to convert two difficult chances to break the deadlock. Tajikistan also suffered a setback when striker Shahrom Samiev last­ed 27 minutes before he was forced to come off in tears due to a hamstring injury. 

Jordan finally found the breakthrough from a corner in the 66th minute when Ab­dallah Nasib’s header went in via a deflection off the chest of Hanonov -- their goalscorer from their last- 16 win over the United Arab Emirates. Tajikistan tried their best to score an equal­iser, with Alisher Shukurov coming close when he tested keeper Yazeed Abulaila from distance with an effort that stung his palms, but Jordan managed to hold on for a fa­mous victory.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1706844666.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024