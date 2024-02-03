Kakakhel urges people to cast vote for better future

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information on Friday urged the people to come out of their homes on February 08 and use their democratic right to vote for a better future.

Talking to the media here, he said the mandate of the caretaker government was to conduct clean and transparent elections.

It is responsibility of the government to provide a level playing field to all political parties. Referring to the killing of an independent candidate in Bajaur, he said that investigation of the incident in Bajaur is underway.

KP minister opens Kashmir solidarity photo exhibition

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Information, Culture & Tourism, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, inaugurated a photo exhibition at Nishtar Hall Peshawar, commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day. Organized by the Culture and Tourism Authority, the exhibition sheds light on the plight of the oppressed people in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Kakakhel underscored the resilience of the brave sons and daughters of Kashmir against India’s oppression and domination. He paid homage to the martyrs of the Kashmir cause and those who valiantly resisted Indian atrocities. The caretaker Minister asserted that India’s attempts to suppress the spirit of freedom among Kashmiris have consistently failed and will continue to do so.

Highlighting the importance of a just resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir conflict, the Minister of Information emphasized the need for adherence to United Nations Security Council resolutions according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He called upon the international community, especially Islamic countries, to urge India to cease human rights violations, withdraw unilateral actions, and implement UN Security Council resolutions for a peaceful resolution.

Expressing unwavering solidarity, the caretaker Minister conveyed the message that the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand firmly with the Kashmiris in their quest for self-determination. He assured full political, moral, and diplomatic support for their just struggle.

In a broader context, the caretaker Minister addressed the atrocities on Muslims in Gaza, calling for the United Nations Security Council and Islamic countries to play a pivotal role in ensuring peace. He expressed full solidarity with the Palestinians against Israeli oppression and pledged ongoing support until a permanent solution is achieved.

The photo exhibition, walk, and other initiatives were aimed at raising awareness about the Kashmiri people’s plight and underscoring the importance of recognizing their right to self-determination. The event was attended by government officials including DG Information Muhammad Imran, DG Tourism Barkatullah, civil society, media representatives, and the general public. The event also included a walk in support of Kashmiris, featuring raised slogans and banners displaying the flags of Azad Kashmir.