KMU hosts seminar to promote young environmental innovators

Peshawar - Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar recently hosted a successful Green Seminar and Plantation Drive organized by the Green Youth Movement (GYM) KMU. The event saw active participation from Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Director Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Sami Siraj, Director of Sports KMU Nasir Saleem, and Chief Proctor Associate Professor Dr Haji Bahadar, along with faculty members and a large number of students.

In his address, VC KMU Dr Zia-ul-Haq emphasized the crucial role of youth in sustainable development and green growth. He stressed the need to sensitize and organize youth for environmental protection and eco-friendly behaviour, advocating for tangible investments in the demographic growth of Pakistani youth. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq highlighted the importance of promoting research and environmental innovation to effectively address climate adaptation, mitigation, and environmental protection. The initiative aims to mentor and promote young environmental innovators at both regional and international levels, he added.

Dr Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Organizer of the seminar and Focal Person of GYM, emphasized the alignment of the Green Youth Movement with the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, seeking to leverage global eco-innovations.

Drawing inspiration from successful global models in agriculture, forestry, waste management, water conservation, and renewable energy, the initiative incorporates proven solutions. Dr. Rehman underscored the initiative’s specific focus on eco-tourism, advocating for responsible travel practices, community involvement, and biodiversity conservation as integral components of sustainable tourism.

The seminar extended gratitude for the significant contributions of Dr Mujeeb, the Focal Person of the GYM, and Chief Proctor Prof Dr. Haji Bahadar