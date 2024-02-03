Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-123 voters

Total polling stations in this constituency are 222 and total number of polling booths are 651.

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is contesting election from NA-123. Total population of this constituency is 9,11,608. Total number of voters in NA-123 are 3,38,780 out of which 1,87,830 are men and 1,50,950 women. Total polling stations in this constit­uency are 222 and total num­ber of polling booths are 651.

Major areas of this con­stituency are Sui Gas Colony Walton, Bedian Road, DHA, Bhangali etc. As many as 16 candidates are contesting elec­tion from this constituency. Mohammad Ziaul Haq is candi­date of Pakistan People’s Party and Liaqat Baloch of Jamaat-e-Islami. Main problems of this constituency are poor condi­tion of roads, sewerage system, poverty, uncovered drains and lack of basic facilities.

Ali Shahid, resident of Gajju Matta, told APP on Friday that poor condition of roads, sewer­age system are long standing issues of people of this area. He said that as population is increasing, problems in NA-123 constituency are also surging. Naheed Bibi said that people give vote so that there prob­lems could be solved but it is very unfortunate that in past no attention was paid to neglected areas of this constituency.

Fahad Asif, resident of Be­dian Road area, said that high prices of commodities and and unemployment are major concerns of people of NA-123, adding that general elections are very close, people hope that elected representatives would make sincere efforts to solve long standing issues of people of this constituency. It is pertinent to mention here that according to new delimi­tations, the present ‘NA-123 VII’ in past was NA-132. Dur­ing 2018 general elections, Shehbaz Sharif stood victori­ous in this constituency after bagging 95,834 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Muhammad Mansha Sindhu had obtained 52,213 votes.