Saturday, February 03, 2024
Lahore police finalises security plan for election 2024

Our Staff Reporter
February 03, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE  -  An important meeting, convened at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh, chaired by Capital City Police Of­ficer Bilal Siddique Kamyana, finalised meticulous planning for peaceful conduct of the General Elec­tion 2024. A comprehensive review of security measures was undertaken. DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presented a detailed briefing on the election process and security protocols for polling day. CCPO Kamyana affirmed Lahore Police’s full preparedness for orderly conduct of the elections as far as security was concerned. Emphasizing ze­ro-tolerance approach, he declared that stringent action would be taken against jubilant firing and display of weapons during the election campaign and polling day. The meeting mandated acquisition of surety bonds from individuals with a history of longstanding enmity. The CCPO underscored that law-breaking elements would face firm measures during the election campaign. He directed the su­pervisory officers to maintain constant communi­cation with district returning officers, presiding of­ficers, district administration, and all stakeholders.

Wheat quota enhanced for Gilgit-Baltistan

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1706925640.jpg

