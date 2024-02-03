Saturday, February 03, 2024
Lahore’s Kalsoom, Taimur clinch table tennis singles titles

Staff Reporter
February 03, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The exciting competitions of Ris­ing Punjab Games 2024 came to an end at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gym­nasium Hall on Friday. On the last day, the finals of Women’s and Men’s Singles Table Ten­nis Championship were or­ganized. In women’s singles final, Lahore’s Kalsoom Khan edged out her compatriot Perniya Zaman Khan in a thrilling title clash by 4-3 with the score being 12-10, 2-11, 7-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-1 and 11-8. After winning the open­ing set by 12-10, Kalsoom lost the next two sets by 2-11 and 7-11 due to Perniya Khan’s magnificent fightback. Kal­soom regained her energies for a brief time and won the fourth set with 11-9 points. Then Perniya won the 5th set by 11-5 which gave her a 3-2 set lead. At this point of tense final, Kalsoom regrouped her­self and won the next two sets by 11-1 and 11-8 to wrap up a splendid 4-3 victory. In men’s singles final, Lahore’s Taimur Khan dominated the proceed­ings right from the beginning and did not give any room to his experienced rival Faizan Zahoor of Faisalabad to settle down and win the title decid­er comfortably by 4-1 with the set score of 11-5, 11-6, 11-3, 8-11 and 11-7. Overall, a cash prize money of Rs 1.2 mil­lion was distributed among the winners and runners of women’s and men’s singles and team event categories. PTTF President Ahmer Malik was the chief guest at the clos­ing ceremony. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, PTTA President Ir­fanullah Khan were also pres­ent on this occasion. 

