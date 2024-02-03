Lahore’s Kalsoom, Taimur clinch table tennis singles titles

LAHORE - The exciting competitions of Rising Punjab Games 2024 came to an end at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Friday. On the last day, the finals of Women’s and Men’s Singles Table Tennis Championship were organized. In women’s singles final, Lahore’s Kalsoom Khan edged out her compatriot Perniya Zaman Khan in a thrilling title clash by 4-3 with the score being 12-10, 2-11, 7-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-1 and 11-8. After winning the opening set by 12-10, Kalsoom lost the next two sets by 2-11 and 7-11 due to Perniya Khan’s magnificent fightback. Kalsoom regained her energies for a brief time and won the fourth set with 11-9 points. Then Perniya won the 5th set by 11-5 which gave her a 3-2 set lead. At this point of tense final, Kalsoom regrouped herself and won the next two sets by 11-1 and 11-8 to wrap up a splendid 4-3 victory. In men’s singles final, Lahore’s Taimur Khan dominated the proceedings right from the beginning and did not give any room to his experienced rival Faizan Zahoor of Faisalabad to settle down and win the title decider comfortably by 4-1 with the set score of 11-5, 11-6, 11-3, 8-11 and 11-7. Overall, a cash prize money of Rs 1.2 million was distributed among the winners and runners of women’s and men’s singles and team event categories. PTTF President Ahmer Malik was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Director Youth Affairs Rana Nadeem Anjum, PTTA President Irfanullah Khan were also present on this occasion.