Saturday, February 03, 2024
Laptops distributed among graduates

February 03, 2024
KOHAT   -   Provincial Caretaker Minister for Finance, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, distributed laptops on Friday to fresh graduates undertaking internships across various departments of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat. The initiative falls under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Citizens Improvement Project (KPCIP). Present at the event were Chief Executive WSSC, Arif Rauf, Advisor Waqas Paracha, and other officials.

The ‘Fresh Graduates Internship Program’ in Kohat is a collaborative effort with the Asian Development Bank under KPCIP. Following the laptop distribution, the caretaker minister visited the Service Delivery Centre and Tehsil Office Kohat. He emphasized the need for continued facilitation of the public and outlined measures to boost revenue. During the visit, he also engaged with the local community, attentively addressing their concerns.

