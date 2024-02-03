Mainoo late show seals dramatic Man United win at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON - Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford scored the opening goal and Kobbie Mainoo netted a su­perb late winner as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in a thrilling Premier League game at Molineux on Thursday. Left out of Unit­ed’s 4-2 Cup win over New­port County on Sunday by manager Erik ten Hag, Rash­ford rattled home the open­ing goal after five minutes against Wolves and helped Luke Shaw tee up Rasmus Hojlund for the second in the 22nd minute. United should have had a hatful of goals in a dominant first-half display, and Hojlund and Casmeiro had efforts ruled out for off­side, but the game roared into life midway through the second half when the home side were awarded a penalty. Video replays showed there was little contact as Pedro Neto went down under a challenge from Casemiro, who had been booked in the third minute, but after a VAR review the decision to award the spot kick was confirmed and substitute Pablo Sarabia stepped up to score in the 71st minute. Scott McTomi­nay struck shortly after com­ing off the bench to restore the visitors’ two-goal cush­ion in the 75th minute but the home side weren’t done and when Max Kilman re­duced the deficit in the 85th minute, it set the scene for a thrilling climax. Neto lev­elled in stoppage time with a superb effort, but Mainoo topped that by curling the ball into the net in the 97th minute to snatch a win that moved United up to seventh in the table on 35 points. Wolves are 11th on 29.