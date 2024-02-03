Malik Riaz extends support to Aleem Khan

LAHORE - A significant political develop­ment unfolded in NA-117 as Ex MNA Malik Riaz Friday an­nounced to support IPP presi­dent Abdul Aleem Khan, the candidate for the National As­sembly from this constituency.

A three-time MNA from this constituency, Malik Riaz called on Aleem Khan and an­nounced to support him. The PML-N did not give a party ticket to Riaz this time due to seat adjustment with the IPP.

Addressing the media, Al­eem commended Malik Riaz’s gesture of withdrawing in his favour and pledged joint ef­forts for the upliftment and progress of NA-117. During the meeting, Malik Riaz and his associates wholeheart­edly pledged their support for Abdul Aleem Khan’s election campaign.

Malik Riaz conveyed his sin­cere wishes for Abdul Aleem Khan’s success, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to see him triumph. The gath­ering, attended by all Chair­men and Vice Chairman of NA-117, also saw the presence of Provincial Assembly Candi­dates Sami Ullah Khan from PP-145 and Ghazali Saleem Butt from PP-146, alongside former Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood.

Furthermore, the Christian community of NA-117 voiced their endorsement of Abdul Aleem Khan and his panel during a special prayer cer­emony held at the Shahdara Town Church. They asserted Abdul Aleem Khan’s suitabil­ity for NA-117 and fervently prayed for his victory, deem­ing it the best decision.

Aleem Khan outlined his commitment to enhancing the lives of ordinary citizens by redirecting national resources from the affluent to the needy. He pledged to alleviate the burden of inflation by shifting it to the elite class, ensuring essential commodities are af­fordable for the less fortunate.

Simultaneously, the cam­paign efforts of Maryam Nawaz and Abdul Aleem Khan in NA-119 and PP-149 have gained momentum, with door-to-door canvassing, corner meetings, and active participa­tion from various groups.