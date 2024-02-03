Malik Riaz extends support to Aleem Khan

LAHORE - A significant political development unfolded in NA-117 as Ex MNA Malik Riaz Friday announced to support IPP president Abdul Aleem Khan, the candidate for the National Assembly from this constituency.
A three-time MNA from this constituency, Malik Riaz called on Aleem Khan and announced to support him. The PML-N did not give a party ticket to Riaz this time due to seat adjustment with the IPP.
Addressing the media, Aleem commended Malik Riaz’s gesture of withdrawing in his favour and pledged joint efforts for the upliftment and progress of NA-117. During the meeting, Malik Riaz and his associates wholeheartedly pledged their support for Abdul Aleem Khan’s election campaign.
Malik Riaz conveyed his sincere wishes for Abdul Aleem Khan’s success, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to see him triumph. The gathering, attended by all Chairmen and Vice Chairman of NA-117, also saw the presence of Provincial Assembly Candidates Sami Ullah Khan from PP-145 and Ghazali Saleem Butt from PP-146, alongside former Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood.
Furthermore, the Christian community of NA-117 voiced their endorsement of Abdul Aleem Khan and his panel during a special prayer ceremony held at the Shahdara Town Church. They asserted Abdul Aleem Khan’s suitability for NA-117 and fervently prayed for his victory, deeming it the best decision.
Aleem Khan outlined his commitment to enhancing the lives of ordinary citizens by redirecting national resources from the affluent to the needy. He pledged to alleviate the burden of inflation by shifting it to the elite class, ensuring essential commodities are affordable for the less fortunate.
Simultaneously, the campaign efforts of Maryam Nawaz and Abdul Aleem Khan in NA-119 and PP-149 have gained momentum, with door-to-door canvassing, corner meetings, and active participation from various groups.