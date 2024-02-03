Mian Ahsaan shines in Thunders win in LRCA U16 Championship

LAHORE - Mian Ahsaan’s heroics helped Lahore Thunders beat Lahore Leopards by two wickets in the 12th match of the LRCA U16 Championship 2023-24 played here at the Bagh-e- Jinnah Ground on Fridy.

Lahore Leopards, bat­ting first, posted 163/3 in 35 overs with Yahya Maq­bool smashing unbeaten 60, Ubaidullah 41 and Zaaryan Bajwa 20 runs. For Thunders, Basim Butt grabbed 2/22 and Awais Chishty 1/27. Lahore Thunders replied strongly and chased the tar­get in 34.3 overs for the loss of eight wickets. Mian Ahsaan cracked impressive 51 and Hashir Nawaz 37. For Leop­ards, Abdul Moeez Khan, M Anas and Burhan Mukhtar got one wicket each. Thun­ders’ Mian Ahsan emerged as player of the match.

The 13th match of the event between Lahore Ravi and Lahore Shalimar ended in a draw here at the Cricket Centre Ground. Lahore Shali­mar, batting first, scored 159/10 29.3 overs. Abdul Rehman Subhani hit 39 and Phool Ali unbeaten 20. For Ravi, M Yaqoob Khan bagged 3/23 and M Baksh 3/10. In reply, Lahore Ravi also scored 159/7 in 30 overs. Kh Hamid Ali struck 58 and M Yaqoob Khan 42. Abdul Han­an claimed 3/44. M yaqoob Khan and Abdul Hanan were jointly named players of the match. In the 14th match played at Township Whites Ground, Lahore Panthers thumped Lahore Dolphins by 6 wickets.

Batting first, Lahore Dol­phins scored 154/4 in 30 overs with Shafiullah Khan scoring 64 and Ehsan Ali unbeaten 35. Adbul Rehman Khan bagged 2/26. In reply, Lahore Panthers chased the target losing 4 wickets in 30 overs. PLayer of the match Inshaal Ch smashed 73 and M Azan Jameel 55.