Mian Ahsaan shines in Thunders win in LRCA U16 Championship

LAHORE - Mian Ahsaan’s heroics helped Lahore Thunders beat Lahore Leopards by two wickets in the 12th match of the LRCA U16 Championship 2023-24 played here at the Bagh-e- Jinnah Ground on Fridy.
Lahore Leopards, batting first, posted 163/3 in 35 overs with Yahya Maqbool smashing unbeaten 60, Ubaidullah 41 and Zaaryan Bajwa 20 runs. For Thunders, Basim Butt grabbed 2/22 and Awais Chishty 1/27. Lahore Thunders replied strongly and chased the target in 34.3 overs for the loss of eight wickets. Mian Ahsaan cracked impressive 51 and Hashir Nawaz 37. For Leopards, Abdul Moeez Khan, M Anas and Burhan Mukhtar got one wicket each. Thunders’ Mian Ahsan emerged as player of the match.
The 13th match of the event between Lahore Ravi and Lahore Shalimar ended in a draw here at the Cricket Centre Ground. Lahore Shalimar, batting first, scored 159/10 29.3 overs. Abdul Rehman Subhani hit 39 and Phool Ali unbeaten 20. For Ravi, M Yaqoob Khan bagged 3/23 and M Baksh 3/10. In reply, Lahore Ravi also scored 159/7 in 30 overs. Kh Hamid Ali struck 58 and M Yaqoob Khan 42. Abdul Hanan claimed 3/44. M yaqoob Khan and Abdul Hanan were jointly named players of the match. In the 14th match played at Township Whites Ground, Lahore Panthers thumped Lahore Dolphins by 6 wickets.
Batting first, Lahore Dolphins scored 154/4 in 30 overs with Shafiullah Khan scoring 64 and Ehsan Ali unbeaten 35. Adbul Rehman Khan bagged 2/26. In reply, Lahore Panthers chased the target losing 4 wickets in 30 overs. PLayer of the match Inshaal Ch smashed 73 and M Azan Jameel 55.