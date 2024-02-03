Mind games vital for fostering physical, mental growth in youth: PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday emphasiz­ing the importance of sports, partic­ularly mind games, in fostering both physical and mental development of youth, said that the chess game helps to instil discipline in individu­als’ thought processes.

Addressing the launch of the Prime Minister’s National Mind Sports Ini­tiative, the prime minister highlight­ed the positive impact of such mind games on mental well-being and said the youth engaged in such healthy activities would become successful professionals in the future.

He said these games promote cog­nitive activity and critical thinking among the players.

The prime minister said he was happy that he made a commitment to this special cause, and he will also continue to support and promote this cause in the future. He said ev­ery school in the country should have access to this game.

Acknowledging the contribution of Federal Minister for Inter-Pro­vincial Coordination Fawad Hassan Fawad, PM Kakar said that due to his personal efforts, the launch of this initiative became possible. Fawad Hassan Fawad, on the occasion, in­formed that, under the initiative, the facility of mind games would be provided at 10,000 public schools across the country. “We are going to take it across all the public schools in Pakistan, and we are also engag­ing the corporate sector and inviting the private schools to have this in ev­ery single school in the country,” he added. The minister said that in the first month, some 100 schools in Is­lamabad would be given the facility.

The minister also recalled the tre­mendous performance of late Mir Sultan Khan, a native chess player from Sargodha, who won the British Chess Championship in 1929, 1931, and 1932.

To acknowledge the performance of Mir Sultan Khan, President Ark­ady Dvorkovich presented an award to Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who received the award on behalf of Mir Sultan Khan.

The President of the Internation­al Chess Federation, speaking on the occasion, said that besides be­ing a mind game, chess was a lot of fun too. He said this game was very important for a country like Paki­stan, where millions of young peo­ple were growing up. He said, “Some 6000,000 kids in 10,000 schools in Pakistan will have the chance to get access to this game. He said the fed­eration will support and train the teachers, who will then train kids.”

The Managing Director (MD) of the International Chess Federation, Dana Reizniece-Ozola, President of the Asian Chess Federation, Sheikh Sultan bin Khaleefa Alnahyan, and President of the Pakistan Chess Fed­eration, Muhammad Hanif Qureshi, were also present on the occasion.