Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’ in tribal areas

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Merged Tribal Districts’ Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, has taken notice of complaints regarding the outdated custom of ‘Ghag’ in some tribal areas. He directed concerned authorities to take concrete steps for the eradication of this heinous crime.

In a dispatch issued by the office of the caretaker minister to respective Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers (RPOs), Deputy Commissioners (DCs), and District Police Officers of the merged districts and former Frontier Regions (FRs) on Friday, it has been stated that the ‘Ghag Act’ has declared it a non-bailable and cognizable offence. Under Section 4 of the Act, imprisonment for a term of 3 to 7 years with a fine of five lakh rupees or both is mandated.

The caretaker Minister emphasized dealing with such matters only in accordance with the relevant legal provisions contained in the Ghag Act. Persons violating the Act shall be prosecuted under its provisions, and cases of such nature should be registered immediately.

Furthermore, the minister directed that these cases should be diligently followed up for swift justice, ensuring that the violators are brought to justice as soon as possible. He stressed that no negligence should be committed in such matters, and law-breaking elements should be dealt with firmly.

It is essential to clarify that the crime of ‘Ghag’ will not be resolved through the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) means of Jirga. Even after the enforcement of the Act, complaints of the continuation of this custom are being registered.