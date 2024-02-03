More than 5 million people to caste vote in DG Khan division

DG KHAN - More than five million peo­ple are registered to cast vote across Dera Ghazi Khan division comprising four districts, DG Khan, Muzaffar­garh, Rajanpur and Layyah on Feb 8 elections, official source informed Tuesday. As per the given statistics provided by the local elec­tion commission office, an overall 527,368,7 voters are enlisted to cast votes here in upcoming general elec­tion. As per detail, about 1,236,098 voters among 669,518 (54.16 percent) as male and 566,580 (45. 84 percent) female are regis­tered, respectively, across DG Khan district. In Mu­zaffargarh, a total of 1769, 300 votes among 947, 211 (53.54 percent) males and 822, 089 (46.46 percent) fe­males are registered respec­tively in the district. District Rajanpur has the calculated 1,146, 304 number of vot­ers to the bifurcation of 619, 232 (54.02 percent) as males and 527, 072 (45.98 percent) the females. And finally, district Layyah has registered a sum of around 1,21 1,985 votes. It’s divided in 596, 645 (53.81 percent) of the males with female vot­ers are counted as 525, 340 (46.38 percent). Regional Election Commissioner, Ch Nadeem Qasim said it has been keeping track of votes registration sans ambiguity or sort of anomaly across the region. He said all votes are registered with care and following requisite code of conduct devised by the Elec­tion Commission.