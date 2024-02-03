MQM, PPP exchange allegations after recent clash

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have exchanged allegations after recent clash between two parties.

Khawaja Izharul Hassan of the MQM-P has alleged that the PPP workers arrived and caused commotion in their scheduled meeting in New Karachi.

“The armed hordes required to be arrested, the city needs a grand operation,” MQM leader said.

People’s Party leader Saeed Ghani said that during an ongoing corner meeting of the party fire opened. He said the MQM again creating a law-and-order situation in Karachi.

A 12-year-old boy was killed while three others sustained injuries in yet another clash between the workers of two key players of the election contest in Karachi.

The police said that the clash between the MQM-P and PPP workers in New Karachi Sector 11-J left a 12-year-old boy killed. Three others sustained injuries in the firing incident.

The police said that activists of both parties came face to face during election campaigning in the area. The supporters of both sides initially exchanged heated words before the argument escalated to a fatal clash.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third reported clash between the parties as an MQM-P activist was also killed in a similar incident in Nazimabad area of Karachi last Sunday.