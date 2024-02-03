Mushahid stresses ‘healing touch’ for national stability

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Senate’s Stand­ing Committee on Defence Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Friday underscored the urgent need for a “healing touch” in the country. Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized the critical role of national unity and urged political leaders to act responsibly to foster stabil­ity in the country. Mushahid remarked that the political par­ties had been transformed into “family business franchises”. He called for learning lessons from the past, cautioning against turning political rivalries into personal enmities. Address­ing the root causes of political instability, he pointed out that politicians had not set rules of the game among themselves. Mushahid said the nation was facing challenges, including po­litical, economic, and security concerns, which could be over­come through concerted efforts.