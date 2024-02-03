NAB recovers Rs2.26b in Pak-Arab Housing scam

LAHORE - Director General (DG) NAB La­hore Amjad Majeed Aulakh has announces recovery of Rs2.26 billion in renowned Pak-Arab Housing Scam which would soon be distributed among 2300 af­fectees of said scam. He was talking to affectees in a monthly open court held at NAB Lahore.

The DG NAB Lahore held an­other open court which was participated by housing sector claimants and affectees of fraud. The claimants include Pak-Arab Housing Society, Palm Vista Hous­ing Society, Al-Rehman Garden (Phase-IV), Lahore Garden, Elite Town Housing Society, Ashrafi Town, WAPDA Town Cooperative Housing Society, Kasur and affect­ees of SB Mall, Faisalabad.

Talking to the affectees of Pak-Arab Housing Scam, DG NAB announced that the Bureau had successfully recovered an amount of Rs2.26b from society administration which will be re­turned to affectees without any further delay. The affectees of Palm Vista informed the DG NAB Lahore that they were tricked by luring to purchase membership forms at exorbitant rates by the concerned authorities, however, Palm-Vista administration had also cheated general public in another project named Palm Vil­las. Responding to the queries of claimants, the DG NAB remarked that a swift scrutiny process was underway over the claims filed by the affectees that would lead to the cognizance once scru­tiny process concluded. He also directed to expedite the work­ing against Al-Rehman Garden (Phase-IV) administration al­though, NAB Lahore is prioritiz­ing to facilitate affectees in said scam. The claimants of Ashrafi Town complained they were al­legedly harassed and bogus files were sold to them by the society administration. They also point­ed out the active role of dealers (brokers) in hoodwinking gen­eral public which required at­tention of authorities concerned. The affectees of Elite Town scam were informed that a trial was underway over reference filed by NAB Lahore in said scam.

A large number of affectees of SB Mall, Faisalabad while sub­mitting their claims before DG NAB Lahore asked for redressal of their losses, who were told that a total of 46 claims had been received by NAB-Lahore till date which required to be 100 (at least) and amounting to Rs500 million to meet the threshold. The NAB DG also ap­prised that complaints scrutiny was underway against Wapda Town Cooperative Society, Ka­sur. All the participants of open court welcomed the initiative of Chairman NAB Lt-Gen (Retd) Nazir Ahmed that has been ma­terialised by NAB Lahore DG. On the occasion, Amjad Ma­jeed Aulakh maintained that NAB-Lahore would continue to regularly arrange open courts to help bridge the gap between general public and the Bureau.