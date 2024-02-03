Nawaz speaks with characteristic gusto in party stronghold

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif reiterated on Saturday that he would not rest until Pakistan regained the lost ground in all spheres.

Speaking to an election gathering in the PML-N stronghold, an excited Nawaz took a dig at the PTI by saying that they considered youth on their side by creating chaos on social media. “But the fact is that those sitting in front of me are the real youth – country’s asset,” he said.

These youngsters, he said, respected their elders. “My heart throbs for these young people,” he said while promising jobs to them.

Citing Transparency International’s recent report, Nawaz boasted that it claimed that there was the least corruption when he was in power.