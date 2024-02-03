Nikki Haley battles Trump, and the odds, on home turf

COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES - Nik­ki Haley tried to fire up the crowd at a South Caro­lina barbecue joint -- even though the polls say Don­ald Trump is set to smoke her in the Republican pres­idential primary in her home state. “Head to head, Trump does not beat Joe Biden. I defeat Biden,” the former South Carolina gov­ernor told supporters on Thursday, as steam rose from piles of fried chicken and pulled pork on a buf­fet nearby. The ex-UN am­bassador is now the sole challenger to her former boss, with Haley, 51, hop­ing a home advantage will help her in the Palmet­to State’s primary on Feb­ruary 24. Her message is aimed at more moderate Republicans and wavering Democrats -- focusing on the “chaos” of Trump’s first term, and bashing both the 77-year-old and 81-year-old Biden as too old for a second term. She faces an uphill battle. A Washington Post/Monmouth Univer­sity poll released Thurs­day showed Trump lead­ing Haley by 58 percent to 32 percent. Still, sup­porters at Doc’s Barbecue restaurant in South Caro­lina state capital Colum­bia said she could still win, describing the race as a choice between a “Repub­lican and a fascist”. “I just love her moral fiber,” said Sarah Rock, from Colum­bia, sporting a red, white and blue “I Pick Nikki” badge on her blouse. “She’s not going to have criminal issues and I think she is what our country needs.” Jody Lowman, from Lex­ington, South Carolina said he loved Haley’s stump speech. “Trump, he’s going to lead us in another World War, if Biden doesn’t do it for us,” he said.