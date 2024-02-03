Old politicians harming Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto

SHIKARPUR - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Friday that the burden of the battle for the “Takhte- Lahore” is being borne by the people in the form of inflation, unemployment, and poverty.

He added that other parties want to divide the populace on the basis of religion, language, and sectarianism, while, “I want to serve the nation without discrimination.”

The PPP chairman reached Shikarpur from Naudero on Friday in connection with his nationwide election campaign, where a charged crowd of people welcomed him and listened to his speech. In his address, he said that if there is any party that can solve the problems of the people, it is only his party, the PPP. “I have prepared a People’s Economic Agreement, which is my 10-point agenda. I will fight unemployment, inflation, and poverty by becoming your Prime Minister. These are ‘the real problems of the people of Pakistan.’ The people of Pakistan want a government that can reduce inflation, which can provide employment to the youth. You know that the PPP has been fighting the problems of unemploymen and poverty faced by the people for three generations, not from today,” he added. He recalled that when Shaheed Mohtarma Bena­zir Bhutto was alive, it used to be a popular slogan among the peo­ple that “Benazir Aaey Gi, Rozgar Laey Gi (Benazir will come, bring employment).” “The next govern­ment will be of the PPP, and I will complete the unfinished mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhu­tto, and provide employment for the youth,” he vowed.

Bilawal said that after the 2018 elections, whether he was in the opposition or in the government, he represented the people’s voice. He said that we faced many diffi­culties in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic and floods. “When I came here (Shikarpur) during the floods, the victims, especially the women, demanded that their houses be built. Despite a few months left for the government’s term to end, I traveled around the world and raised funds to build houses for flood victims. We are building two million houses for the flood victims, and I will fulfill that promise. I will give the ownership rights of these houses to the wom­en of these houses,” he added.

The PPP chairman said that ex­cept his party, all other parties are doing politics of hatred and division.

“Old politicians have turned dissent into personal enmity. It is harming Pakistan; Pakistan’s economy is suffering,” he said, adding that the same forces want to sow the seeds of politics of ha­tred and division in Sindh as well. He said the PPP does not believe in the politics of hatred, division, and revenge. “If you support me on February 8, I will bury the pol­itics of hatred and division by be­coming your prime minister,” he pledged.

Bilawal also appealed to the peo­ple to make his party’s candidates successful by stamping the Ar­row symbol on February 8. He ap­pealed to the participants to make Agha Siraj Durrani, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Shehryar Mahar, Arif Khan Mahar, Mehboob Ali Khan Bijara­ni, and Mir Shabbir Bijarani suc­cessful in the elections, due next week. “I want 100 per cent seats from Shikarpur, yes 100 percent. If you give me a thumping major­ity, it will be easier for me to solve your problems. I’m sure you won’t disappoint me,” he concluded.