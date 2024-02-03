Over 1,800 polling stations, 4,400 booths for upcoming Sialkot district elections on 8th

SIALKOT - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has constructed 1,809 polling stations and 4,477 booths for female and male voters in 10 provin­cial constituencies of Sialkot district on February 8, 2024. Provincial constituency PP-44 of district Sialkot is divided into 417 blocks and there are 284,791 total votes in which 49 polling stations for 155,052 male voters and 49 polling stations for 129,733 female voters whereas 90 polling stations are combined. Provincial constituency PP-45 is divided into 335 blocks and there are 270,957 total votes, out of which 42 polling sta­tions for 146,468 male voters, 42 polling stations for 124,489 female voters and 91 combined poll­ing stations have been constructed. Provincial constituency PP-46 has been divided into 329 blocks and there are 311,927 total votes in which 164,735 male voters have 87 polling stations while 147,192 female voters have 87 polling sta­tions and 22 polling stations are combined. Pro­vincial constituency PP-47 has been divided into 322 blocks and there are 265,354 total votes in which there are 72 polling stations for 140,398 male voters and 72 polling stations for 124,956 female voters and 18 polling stations are com­bined. Provincial constituency PP-48 is divided into 383 blocks and there are 295,897 total votes; in which 40 polling stations for 160,943 male voters, 40 polling stations for 134,954 fe­male voters and 111 combined polling stations have been constructed.