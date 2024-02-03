Saturday, February 03, 2024
Over 100 recruits pass out of Multan PTC

Agencies
February 03, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Passing out parade of Probationer Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Sub-In­spectors batch No.1 was organized at Police Training College in which 119 police recruits passed out. Additional Inspector General of Police Training Punjab Dr. Muhammad Tariq Chauhan was the chief guest of the passing out parade. Additional Inspector General of Police Training Punjab Dr Muham­mad Tariq Chauhan and Commandant Police Training College Multan Deputy Inspector General of Police Gohar Mushtaq Bhatta inspected the parade. A smartly turned-out police squad presented a salute to the Additional Inspector General of Police Training, Punjab, Lahore by performing the best march past. Additional Inspector General of Police Training Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Tariq Chauhan, while ad­dressing the passing out jawans, said that the job of the police requires con­stant hard work and tireless effort. 

He said that the investigation section in the police department was a back­bone which directly linked to the crimi­nal justice system. The passed-out offi­cers will prove to be an important step in the way to meet the shortage of inves­tigation officers in police stations. He congratulated the jawans who complet­ed the training and said that you have to be a sympathetic partner of the people and resolve their grievances instead of a sign of fear in the police department. Additional IG Training paid tribute to the sacrifice of the police martyrs. Commandant Police Training College, Gauhar Mushtaq Bhutta, while present­ing the letter of appreciation, said that the training module of the passing out probation officers includes crime scene investigation, forensic science, case file management, cybercrime, prosecution and interrogation, information technol­ogy and modern digital devices. Addi­tional IG Police Training Punjab distrib­uted prizes to the probationer officers who showed excellent performance during the training.

Agencies

