Saturday, February 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, Ethiopia agree for twinning of cities, promote tourist exchange

APP
February 03, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and Ethiopia have agreed to pursue the twinning of their cities and promote tourist exchange besides underscoring enhanced coop­eration in the field of medicine and agricultural education. 

The bilateral cooperation was discussed as Paki­stan’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and African Union Atif Sharif visited the historic Ethiopian city of Aksum in Tigray where he also met City Mayor Abeve. A seat of Aksum empire (300BC-400 AD), Aksum was the city to receive the first Islamic Hi­jra by ennoble companions of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). 

The ambassador and mayor agreed to pursue the twinning of Aksum with a Pakistani city and to promote tourist exchange. The envoy visited the rich heritage sites, 1400 year-old memo­rial of Aksum kings, church and museum. The ambassador wrote on X that due to recent civil conflict and ongo­ing drought, Tigray and Aksum were also suffer­ing from food scarcity and internally displaced persons (IDPs). The ambassador, who vis­ited the IDPs living in a school, also held an in­teraction with the Presi­dent of Aksum Universi­ty Professor Gebreyesus Brhane. The professor showed keen interest in collaborating with Pakistani universities in STEM, medicine, and agricultural education.

interim PM urges incoming govt to ensure continuity of economic policies

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1706844666.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024