Pakistan, Ethiopia agree for twinning of cities, promote tourist exchange

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Ethiopia have agreed to pursue the twinning of their cities and promote tourist exchange besides underscoring enhanced coop­eration in the field of medicine and agricultural education.

The bilateral cooperation was discussed as Paki­stan’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and African Union Atif Sharif visited the historic Ethiopian city of Aksum in Tigray where he also met City Mayor Abeve. A seat of Aksum empire (300BC-400 AD), Aksum was the city to receive the first Islamic Hi­jra by ennoble companions of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The ambassador and mayor agreed to pursue the twinning of Aksum with a Pakistani city and to promote tourist exchange. The envoy visited the rich heritage sites, 1400 year-old memo­rial of Aksum kings, church and museum. The ambassador wrote on X that due to recent civil conflict and ongo­ing drought, Tigray and Aksum were also suffer­ing from food scarcity and internally displaced persons (IDPs). The ambassador, who vis­ited the IDPs living in a school, also held an in­teraction with the Presi­dent of Aksum Universi­ty Professor Gebreyesus Brhane. The professor showed keen interest in collaborating with Pakistani universities in STEM, medicine, and agricultural education.