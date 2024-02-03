Pakistan’s exports to China surge by 40 percent in 6 months: SBP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 40.01 per cent during the first six months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. The overall exports to China were recorded at $1481.499 million during July-December (2023-24) against exports of $1058.088 million during July- December (2022-23), SBP data revealed.
On a year-to-year basis, the exports to China also surged by 42.80 per cent from $180.643 million in December 2022, against the exports of $257.966 million in December 2023. Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to China decreased by 4.92 per cent during December 2023 as compared to the exports of $271.316 million in November 2023, the SBP data revealed.
Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.49 per cent in the first six months, from $14.222 billion to $15.288 billion, the SBP data revealed. On the other hand, the imports from China into the country during the months under review were recorded at $5782.371 million against $5849.382 million last year, showing a nominal decline of 1.14 per cent in July-December (2023-24).
On a year-on-year basis, the imports for China witnessed an increase of 29.51 per cent from $803.992 million in December 2022, against the imports of $1041.271 million in December 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the imports from China into the country witnessed a nominal increase of 3.78 per cent during December 2023, as compared to the imports of $1003.248 million during November 2023, according to the data. The overall imports into the country witnessed a decrease of 14.69 per cent, from $29.588 billion to $25.241 billion, according to the data.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has a huge market and great potential and the country welcomes the Chinese enterprises to establish themselves in this promising market, a senior diplomat said.
“While opening up the local market, relevant enterprises can leverage Pakistan’s strategic location to expand into broader markets in South Asia, Europe, and America,” said Muhammad Aslam Chaudhary, Economic Minister at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, in a meeting with Xiong Meng, executive vice president of China Federation of Industrial Economics (CFIE). Aslam Chaudhary highlighted the direction of Pakistan’s industrial development and the corresponding preferential policies for Chinese enterprises to invest in Pakistan. The CFIE has maintained long-term friendly relations with Pakistani industry and commerce organizations. Pakistan’s Bureau of Investment is a founding member of the Belt and Road Industrial and Commercial Alliance initiated by CFIE, according to Xiong.
Based on the strategic orientation of ‘building a new type of think tank, forging industrial synergy and strengthening international cooperation’, CFIE strives to advance China’s industrialization, industrial technological innovation, transformation and upgrading, as per local media. The CFIE advocates promoting the development of industrial and supply chains from a global perspective. Xiong emphasized the importance of fostering international production capacity cooperation and highlighted the significant potential for collaboration between China and Pakistan in projects, technologies, and markets. The two parties stated that they will continue to communicate about potential cooperation and are eager to enhance collaboration between CFIE and the Embassy. This may include trade visits, jointly hosting international conferences, and facilitating Chinese enterprises’ investments in Pakistan, in order to work together for bilateral economic cooperation.