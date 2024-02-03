Pakistan Subnational Food System Dashboard to help policymakers: Experts

ISLAMABAD - Experts at a seminar on Fri­day termed the recently es­tablished Pakistan Subnation­al Food System Dashboard as a problem-solving advanced solution for the policymakers and academia working in the field of agriculture and food security.

The seminar titled, “Using Digital Platforms for Sustain­ing Food Systems”, was or­ganized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Im­proved Nutrition (GAIN), said a press release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ghulam Sadiq Afridi, Mem­ber of Social Sciences, Paki­stan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), said though the country had the world’s one of the most diverse and beautiful agricultural land­scape, it is ranked eighth glob­ally in farm production.

The establishment of Paki­stan’s Subnational Food Sys­tems Dashboard by the Minis­try of National Food Security and Research in partnership with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and housed in the Pakistan Agriculture Research Coun­cil (PARC), is the critical step towards the provision of easy access to the available data.

“We are going to initiate specific interventions for food system transformation and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Five Action tracks committed by Pakistan to the UN have been complet­ed and all these are intercon­nected to SDGs,” he said.

Afridi noted that the food system dashboard was nec­essary to consult and guide different kinds of reports on nutrition and health, where­as some 226 indicators were covered by the Global Food System dashboard that en­compasses key indicators like drivers of the agriculture sector, crosscutting issues, food supply chains, environ­mental impacts, and the indi­vidual factors.

The food system dashboard is easily accessible and in­teractive with downloadable data, which is beneficial for academia and students, he said, adding that “on the global lines, PARC has developed the local food system dashboard.”

Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, SDPI Executive Director, said the dashboard would carry sub­national data across a range of key food system indicators to support national and sub-na­tional level stakeholders with better planning.

While sharing lessons from SDPI’s contribution to the Digital Transformation of the Food System in Pakistan, Dr Suleri said that the Food Secu­rity Dashboard aimed to mon­itor the supply and demand of essential food commodi­ties and the resulting changes in prices, however, it is of no avail unless the data is fed into the system daily.

Earlier, Faiz Rasool, Senior Policy Advisor, GAIN men­tioned that the government of Pakistan has acknowledged GAIN’s priority areas and add­ed them to its plan of action.

“Understanding of the food systems needs to be recog­nized while refining public policies, and formulation of tools needs to be done for im­proving food systems,” he said. The GAIN senior advisor noted that there are data constraints in the realm of food and agri­culture systems, whereas the understanding of food systems is a world-over problem.