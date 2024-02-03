Paris takes aim at SUVs with premium parking vote

PARIS - Parking hefty vehicles in Paris could soon come with a match­ing price tag if a Sunday ref­erendum to triple the cost for SUVs is passed, in a vote that has raised the hackles of some drivers in the French capital.

The tall, heavy cars’ higher output of pollution and in­creased threat to pedestrians have been put forward by May­or Anne Hidalgo to justify the move, which follows steps to pedestrianize some streets and build a network of cycle lanes.

“The bigger they are, the more they pollute,” Socialist Hidalgo said in December.

Environmental group WWF has dubbed SUVs an “aberra­tion”, saying they burn 15 per­cent more fuel than a classic coupe and cost more to build and purchase.

Hidalgo further charges that SUVs in particular monopo­lise space on the road and in parking places, with the town hall saying the average car has swollen by 250 kilogrammes (550 pounds) since 1990.

Some 1.3 million Parisians will be eligible to vote in the latest plebiscite offered by the French capital, with city hall hoping participation will be up on the meagre showing in a vote last year on e-scooters.

The plan would see non-Parisians’ internal combustion or hybrid vehicles weighing over 1.6 tonnes -- two tonnes for electrics -- charged 18 eu­ros ($19.60) to park in the city centre for an hour, falling to 12 euros further out. People living or working in Paris, taxi drivers, tradespeople, health workers and the disabled would be ex­empt under the town hall plan.

Hidalgo, whose city will this summer host the 2024 Olym­pics, rarely misses a chance to boast of the environmental credentials of the town hall and its drive to drastically re­duce car use in the centre.

‘SOMETHING’S GOING TO GIVE’

But drivers’ groups have at­tacked the scheme, with Yves Carra of Mobilite Club France saying the “SUV” classification is “a marketing term” that “means nothing”. He argued that com­pact SUVs would not be covered by the measures, which would however hit family-sized coupes and estate cars.

Conservative opposition fig­ures on the Paris council say this imprecise targeting of the referendum “shows the extent of the manipulation by the city government”. Maud Gatel, an MP from the centrist MoDem party, said that “if this was re­ally about limiting pollution, there would be a distinction made between internal com­bustion and hybrid or electric vehicles”. The wide range of ex­emptions would leave almost 27 percent of SUVs in Paris un­affected by the higher parking fees, she added, citing figures from research firm AAA Data.