The first automobile, credited to Karl Benz, revolutionised the world of transportation. In 1885, Benz patented the Motorwagen, a three-wheeled vehicle powered by an internal com­bustion engine. This groundbreaking invention marked the dawn of the automotive era. The Mo­torwagen featured a single-cylinder engine fueled by gasoline, providing a speed of around 10 miles per hour. Its innovative design incorporated a revo­lutionary chassis, steering system, and brake mech­anism. While primitive compared to today’s so­phisticated automobiles, Benz’s invention laid the foundation for the automotive industry, shaping the way people travel and transforming society’s rela­tionship with mobility, ultimately paving the road for the modern vehicles we know today.