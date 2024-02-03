Saturday, February 03, 2024
Plastic warehouse worth Rs40m gutted in huge fire

APP
February 03, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  A fire engulfed a warehouse of plastic items in street number 2 of a commercial place in Puqqa Qila area here on Friday. According to the Fort police, it took the fire tenders around 5 hours to douse the raging blazes which had swept through the ground and first floors of the warehouse. The police said that the owner, Imamuddin, claimed that items worth around Rs40 million had been gutted. The owner also com­plained that Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s fire tenders arrived an hour after they informed the bri­gade about the fire. The police said they were inves­tigating the cause of the fire because it was still not known what had sparked it. The upper portion of the facility was named Shafique Crockery while the ground floor was owned by Imamuddin.

APP

