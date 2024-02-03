Pneumonia claims seven more lives in Punjab

ISLAMABAD - Seven more children fell victim to pneumonia in Pun­jab over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to this infectious disease to 303 this year, according to Punjab Health Department on Friday. A total of 764 new pneumonia cases emerged, with Lahore alone register­ing 178 fresh cases during the said period, a private news channel reported. The cumulative toll of pneu­monia cases in Punjab has now surpassed 18,000, The health experts are attribut­ing the rapid rise in pneu­monia cases and fatalities to environmental pollution ex­acerbated by winter smog.