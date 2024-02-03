Saturday, February 03, 2024
Police arrest 4 kite sellers

APP
February 03, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of a City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest four kite sellers on recovery of over 700 kites and kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed, that Cantt police arrested a kite seller namely Mubashir and recovered 300 kites and kite flying string rolls. 

Morgah police conducted a raid and netted Abdul Rehman and Latif on recovery of 100 kites and string rolls while Rattaamral police rounded up Shehzad and recovered 310 kites and string rolls from their possession.

APP

