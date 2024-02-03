Police bust 3 bike-lifter gangs; arrest 5

RAWALPINDI - Police have busted three bike-lifter gangs and arrested their five members besides recovering 16 stolen motorcycles from their possession, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Morgah Police Station managed to arrest five bike lifters, members of Fadi, Sohail, and Khurrmi gangs, namely Fahad alias Fadi, Syed ur Rehman, Sohail, Shahid and Khurram alias Khurrmi and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles, Rs 400,000 cash, fake number plates, weapons and other items from their possession.