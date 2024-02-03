Police bust robber gang, recover Rs10m

HYDERABAD - The Hy­derabad police have claimed of busted a gang of robbers involved in several robber­ies in houses and shops over the years. ASP Rana Muham­mad Dilawar told a press conference here on Friday that the gang’s central fig­ure Nadir Ali had been ar­rested in a raid after which the robbed items and cash with over Rs10 million were recovered. According to him, the police recovered Rs7.5 million cash, gold jewellery and wristwatches from Ali. The ASP said that the hunt was underway to nab other members of the gang. He claimed that the most recent robbery was conducted by the gang on December 18, 2023, at the residence of Zulfiqar Samo in the limits of Market police station. He re­called that the gang held the family members hostage as they robbed cash and valu­able items from the home. Four robbers held with arms after police encoun­ters in Karachi Four rob­bers including two injured were held besides recovery of arms after separate po­lice encounters on Friday. According to details, police chased a two-member gang of robbers riding motorcycle fleeing after committing rob­bery in Qayyumabad area of Karachi. An exchange of fire took place in which one rob­ber was injured held with arms. Two accused of Lyari Gang War including Shehzad and Nadeem were held after exchange of fire with police. The detainees were wanted in criminal cases.