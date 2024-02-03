Power struggle

Excessive electricity load shed­ding has become a nuisance for people. In rural areas, electricity is off for twenty hours. During these cold nights, living without electric­ity becomes challenging. Students are unable to study at night, and education is crucial for the prog­ress of any nation.

It is disheartening to note that, in this modern era, people are de­prived of electricity. It is being said these days that the Neelam Jhe­lum hydropower project is off due to some repair work, leading to the electricity shortfall.

We often read in newspapers that electricity is expensive be­cause the government has to pay a substantial amount of mon­ey to independent power plants for their power creation capaci­ty. Then, where is that electrici­ty for which the government pays them so much? The government has increased the rate of electrici­ty significantly. Consumers are giv­en hefty bills to pay, but electrici­ty is not available. This is cruelty. Please stop this cruelty and let the masses breathe a sigh of relief.

HAFSA NIZAMANI TANDO QAISER,

Hyderabad.