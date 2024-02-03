Power struggle

Excessive electricity load shedding has become a nuisance for people. In rural areas, electricity is off for twenty hours. During these cold nights, living without electricity becomes challenging. Students are unable to study at night, and education is crucial for the progress of any nation.
It is disheartening to note that, in this modern era, people are deprived of electricity. It is being said these days that the Neelam Jhelum hydropower project is off due to some repair work, leading to the electricity shortfall.
We often read in newspapers that electricity is expensive because the government has to pay a substantial amount of money to independent power plants for their power creation capacity. Then, where is that electricity for which the government pays them so much? The government has increased the rate of electricity significantly. Consumers are given hefty bills to pay, but electricity is not available. This is cruelty. Please stop this cruelty and let the masses breathe a sigh of relief.
HAFSA NIZAMANI TANDO QAISER,
Hyderabad.