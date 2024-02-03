PPP, MQM-P trade barbs following deadly clash between workers

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) traded accusations after a Friday evening clash between workers of the two parties left a child dead and three people wounded.

The incident occurred in New Karachi’s Sector 11-J, where charged workers of the PPP and the MQM-P exchanged harsh words leading to an armed clash.

In back-to-back pressers in Karachi, the two parties gave their side of the story to come out clean, four days before the general elections in the country.

PPP’s Saeed Ghani said the MQM-P leadership were accusing them of instigating the clashes, arguing that his party did not need this violence as it was already in a winning position.

He said three workers of his party were injured and cars were set afire, but local police have not yet registered a case on their complaint.

Faring similar incidents, Ghani said if violence revisited Karachi on polling day in the form of clashes, it would not be in the interest of the metropolis as well as the country.