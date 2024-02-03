Saturday, February 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President Alvi upholds “dismissal from service” penalty upon woman harasser

President Alvi upholds “dismissal from service” penalty upon woman harasser
Web Desk
6:57 PM | February 03, 2024
National

President Dr Arif Alvi has upheld the dismissal from service of a bank manager after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a female colleague at workplace.           

Rejecting the representation filed by the accused against decision of Ombudsman, the President said the accused person's guilt has been established through evidence.              

The President observed that the accused had also admitted the allegations therefore facts admitted need not be proved. 

He said the unwelcome conduct of co-workers makes the working conditions hostile and unpleasant for women.    

The President highlighted that the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010 is aimed at creating a safe working environment for women ensuring their right to work with dignity.

He said the Act is based on the principles of equal opportunity for men and women to earn a livelihood without fear of discrimination as stipulated in the Constitution.   

Caretaker PM Kakar satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1706925640.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024