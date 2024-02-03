President Alvi upholds “dismissal from service” penalty upon woman harasser

President Dr Arif Alvi has upheld the dismissal from service of a bank manager after he was found guilty of sexually harassing a female colleague at workplace.

Rejecting the representation filed by the accused against decision of Ombudsman, the President said the accused person's guilt has been established through evidence.

The President observed that the accused had also admitted the allegations therefore facts admitted need not be proved.

He said the unwelcome conduct of co-workers makes the working conditions hostile and unpleasant for women.

The President highlighted that the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010 is aimed at creating a safe working environment for women ensuring their right to work with dignity.

He said the Act is based on the principles of equal opportunity for men and women to earn a livelihood without fear of discrimination as stipulated in the Constitution.