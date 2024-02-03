Saturday, February 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI lawyers protest against Imran’s consecutive sentences

Our Staff Reporter
February 03, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   Members of the Insaf Lawyers Forum staged a protest on Friday, opposing the consecutive sentences handed down to former prime minister Imran Khan in the Tosha Khana and Cypher cases.

The protesting lawyers, while chanting slogans against the government, marched from the Peshawar High Court building to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Chowk. Advocate Qazi Anwar, while addressing the rally, criticised the swift handling of the former prime minister’s cases, labelling them as unfair trials and a travesty of justice.

He argued that the PTI was facing discrimination, with the party being deprived of its electoral symbol and candidates hindered in their election campaigns.

Qazi Anwar expressed concern about the dangerous game being played, undermining the country, and suggested conducting fresh intra-party elections after the general election with thorough preparations.

Kakakhel urges people to cast vote for better future

Other speakers also said that the treatment of PTI and its leadership was unjust and would have negative implications for the country.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1706925640.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024