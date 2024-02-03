PTI lawyers protest against Imran’s consecutive sentences

Peshawar - Members of the Insaf Lawyers Forum staged a protest on Friday, opposing the consecutive sentences handed down to former prime minister Imran Khan in the Tosha Khana and Cypher cases.

The protesting lawyers, while chanting slogans against the government, marched from the Peshawar High Court building to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Chowk. Advocate Qazi Anwar, while addressing the rally, criticised the swift handling of the former prime minister’s cases, labelling them as unfair trials and a travesty of justice.

He argued that the PTI was facing discrimination, with the party being deprived of its electoral symbol and candidates hindered in their election campaigns.

Qazi Anwar expressed concern about the dangerous game being played, undermining the country, and suggested conducting fresh intra-party elections after the general election with thorough preparations.

Other speakers also said that the treatment of PTI and its leadership was unjust and would have negative implications for the country.