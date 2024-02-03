PTI postpones intra-party elections

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday deferred its intra-party elections scheduled to be held on February 5 saying it would be conducted after the general elections.

“The PTI intra-party elections would be held after the general elections as the party leaders and workers are preoccupied in their poll campaign,” sources in the party said. On Thursday last, the party in a surprise move had said it would hold the intra-party elections on February 5. But, it realised that the exercise could not be conducted just ahead of the general elections because of the engagement of leaders and workers in their con­stituencies. The inter­nal elections of the par­ty will now be held soon after general elections going to be held on Feb­ruary 8. The PTI says a new schedule for the in­tra-party elections will be issued. The sourc­es said the party leader­ship had contacted chief organiser and request­ed to postpone the elec­tions. Moreover, party members also request­ed to defer the intra-par­ty elections as they were busy in electioneering in their respective areas. Earlier, the party’s feder­al election commission­er had issued the sched­ule. The party had said all registered voters would be eligible to take part in voting throughout Pa­kistan on the designated places for polling to elect a panel or a candidate of their choice.