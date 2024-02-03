PTI postpones intra-party elections

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday deferred its intra-party elections scheduled to be held on February 5 saying it would be conducted after the general elections.
“The PTI intra-party elections would be held after the general elections as the party leaders and workers are preoccupied in their poll campaign,” sources in the party said. On Thursday last, the party in a surprise move had said it would hold the intra-party elections on February 5. But, it realised that the exercise could not be conducted just ahead of the general elections because of the engagement of leaders and workers in their constituencies. The internal elections of the party will now be held soon after general elections going to be held on February 8. The PTI says a new schedule for the intra-party elections will be issued. The sources said the party leadership had contacted chief organiser and requested to postpone the elections. Moreover, party members also requested to defer the intra-party elections as they were busy in electioneering in their respective areas. Earlier, the party’s federal election commissioner had issued the schedule. The party had said all registered voters would be eligible to take part in voting throughout Pakistan on the designated places for polling to elect a panel or a candidate of their choice.