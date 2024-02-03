Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorologi­cal Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snow­fall over mountains for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Isolated heavy falls/snow­fall is likely in Balochistan during the period. Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullah’s of Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Na­seerabad, Dalbandin and Khuzdar on 2nd and 3rd of February. According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affect­ing Balochistan and Sindh and is likely to approach upper parts from tonight. During the last 24 hours, cloudy weather prevailed over southern and central parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm with snow over mountains oc­curred in Balochistan and lower Sindh. The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Turbat, Khuzdar 07mm, Kalat 05, Panjgur, Lasbela 01, Sindh: Larkana 02, Hy­derabad, Karachi 01mm. The snowfall recorded was 0.4 inches in Astore. The lowest minimum tempera­tures recorded were Ka­lam -14C, Leh -12, Malam Jabba, Astore -07, Gupis -05, Skardu and Rawala­kot -04C.