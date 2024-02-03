Rupee gains 7 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The rupee on Friday gained 07 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.47. However, accord­ing to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buy­ing and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280 and Rs 281.7 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs.2.71 paisas to close at Rs 304.09 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs301.38, according to the State Bank of Paki­stan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs1.90, whereas a decrease of 74 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 356.45 com­pared to the last closing of Rs 353.52. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisas and 02 paisas and were traded at Rs 76.06 and Rs 74.50 respectively.