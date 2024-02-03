Saturday, February 03, 2024
Sherpao calls for fair polls to address challenges

February 03, 2024
PESHAWAR   -  Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday emphasised the importance of ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections to address the challenges facing the country.

Addressing a gathering in Charsadda district, he highlighted various issues such as inflation, poverty, law and order concerns, and unemployment. 

He stressed that whichever political party comes to power must focus on revitalizing the economy and promoting development.

He lamented that political instability and high inflation have hindered the country’s progress and urged political forces to unite for political and economic stability.

