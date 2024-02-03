Sindh CS seeks blast report in Karachi

KARACHI - A blast on Friday rocked the bustling Saddar area in the vicinity of the Elec­tion Commission Sindh office. No loss of life or property was reported.

The blast took place after Maghrib prayers, with its loud noise echoing across Saddar and surrounding areas. Police confirmed no casualties, but the ECP office’s exterior walls were affected by the explosion.

Preliminary investigations re­vealed that the explosive material was placed in a shopping bag outside the building. Police officials sealed off the site, collecting evidence, while the Bomb Disposal Squad was sum­moned to ascertain the nature of the explosion.

According to the SSP South, some 500 grams of homemade explo­sives in a shopping bag were used in the blast.

Speaking to the media after visit­ing the scene, SSP South Sajid Sado­zai disclosed that the blast involved 500 grams of locally manufactured explosives, describing it as an act of sabotage intended to instill fear and create chaos.

Upon examining the incident, BDS reported finding a timer device and a 12-volt battery at the explosion site, with nearly 400 grams of ex­plosive material detonating. It high­lighted that the bomb was domesti­cally manufactured and prepared in a soft container.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Secretary, Dr Mohammad Fakhr Alam, took no­tice of the incident, requesting addi­tional IG Karachi and Karachi Com­missioner to submit a detailed report.

Moreover, the ECP has also taken note of the incident outside its pro­vincial office and has requested de­tails regarding the incident.