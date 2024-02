KARACHI - The Sindh government has declared February 8 (Thursday) as public holiday throughout the province on the occasion of general elections. Accord­ing to notification issued here by the Chief Secretary Sindh, all offices, autono­mous bodies, semi autono­mous bodies, corporations, Local Councils and private organizations/ institutions in the province except es­sential services and the departments and officers/officials engaged in election duties, will be closed on the General Elections Day.