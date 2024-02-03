Sindh notifies change in schools’ new academic year

KARACHI - The Sindh School Education and Literacy Depart­ment has approved recommendations to start the new academic year in the primary and secondary educational institutions in August.

As per notification issued by the provincial de­partment, the new academic year 2024-25 will be­gin from August 1, 2024, instead of April 1, 2024.

In pursuance of the decision taken in the meet­ing of the sub-committee of the steering com­mittee held on January 25, the new academic session 2024-25 has been re-considered and it will commence w.e.f. August 1 instead of April 1, 2024, with immediate effect, it read. The provin­cial education department had earlier decided in November last year to start the new academic year in the public and private schools on April 15, 2024. It also decided to commence the academic year 2024-25 in Sindh’s colleges will begin on Au­gust 1 this year. The department’s spokesperson had also announced the conduct of matriculation and intermediate exams in the last week of May 2024, and the announcement of results on July 31 and the second week of August, respectively.

In another development today, the provincial gov­ernment announced the closure of educational in­stitutions across the province from February 6 to 9 in the wake of the upcoming general elections in the country. However, the public and private schools, col­leges and universities will remain closed from Febru­ary 5 to 9 – as Feb 5 has already been announced as a public holiday on account of Kashmir Day