Strategic reforms

Since the independence of Pak­istan, economic instability has been a major challenge for the country. The question of why Paki­stan has failed to achieve econom­ic stability always arises in many minds. Several factors have been barriers to the country becoming economically stable.

Firstly, the main issue lies in in­consistency within the country’s economic policies. For example, when one government introduc­es long-term policies, a subsequent government often cancels them upon coming into power to imple­ment its new policies. This results in the wastage of billions of rupees, and consequently, the country grap­ples with economic instability.

Secondly, State-Owned Enterpris­es such as Transport and Industri­al sectors like Pakistan Steel Mills, PIA, and Pakistan Railways have in­curred massive losses for the coun­try. According to official reports, they have made a loss of $18 billion over the past eight years. These losses are solely due to inadequate management within these entities. There lacks professional expertise, hindering these companies’ abil­ity to contribute positively to the country’s economy.

Thirdly, there has been a histori­cal neglect of research and develop­ment in Pakistan, resulting in an im­port-dependent economy. The focus has not been on transitioning from an import to export-led econom­ic strategy, which could have sig­nificantly improved economic con­ditions. Historically, countries that have progressed now had heavi­ly invested in research and devel­opment, leading them to advance­ments and economic growth.

In conclusion, Pakistan, therefore, needs comprehensive economic policies backed by research and de­velopment to steer the country to­wards sustainable growth. Second, State-owned enterprises should be managed by professional experts. Third, politicians should prioritize effective policies over pursuing par­tisan interests. As a result, the coun­try will witness a positive trajectory towards progress and development.

G. AKBAR PALIJO,

Larkana.