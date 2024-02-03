Strategic reforms

Since the independence of Pakistan, economic instability has been a major challenge for the country. The question of why Pakistan has failed to achieve economic stability always arises in many minds. Several factors have been barriers to the country becoming economically stable.
Firstly, the main issue lies in inconsistency within the country’s economic policies. For example, when one government introduces long-term policies, a subsequent government often cancels them upon coming into power to implement its new policies. This results in the wastage of billions of rupees, and consequently, the country grapples with economic instability.
Secondly, State-Owned Enterprises such as Transport and Industrial sectors like Pakistan Steel Mills, PIA, and Pakistan Railways have incurred massive losses for the country. According to official reports, they have made a loss of $18 billion over the past eight years. These losses are solely due to inadequate management within these entities. There lacks professional expertise, hindering these companies’ ability to contribute positively to the country’s economy.
Thirdly, there has been a historical neglect of research and development in Pakistan, resulting in an import-dependent economy. The focus has not been on transitioning from an import to export-led economic strategy, which could have significantly improved economic conditions. Historically, countries that have progressed now had heavily invested in research and development, leading them to advancements and economic growth.
In conclusion, Pakistan, therefore, needs comprehensive economic policies backed by research and development to steer the country towards sustainable growth. Second, State-owned enterprises should be managed by professional experts. Third, politicians should prioritize effective policies over pursuing partisan interests. As a result, the country will witness a positive trajectory towards progress and development.
G. AKBAR PALIJO,
Larkana.