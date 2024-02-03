SU remains closed from Feb 6 to 9

HYDERABAD - Sindh University Jamshoro, all its campuses and Model Schools will remain closed from February 6 to 9 due to general elections. According to a notification issued by the Registrar of Sindh University, Sindh University Jamshoro, Elsa Qazi Campus Hyderabad, Ms Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Campus Dadu, Syed Hindu Shah Campus Nosharoferoze, Thatto and Laar Campus Badin and Syed Panaha Ali Shah Model School Jamshoro and Dr NA Baloch Model School Hyderabad will remain closed from February 6 to 9, 2024 due to general elections.