Saturday, February 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SU remains closed from Feb 6 to 9

APP
February 03, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   Sindh University Jamshoro, all its campuses and Model Schools will remain closed from Feb­ruary 6 to 9 due to general elections. According to a no­tification issued by the Reg­istrar of Sindh University, Sindh University Jamshoro, Elsa Qazi Campus Hyderabad, Ms Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Campus Dadu, Syed Hindu Shah Campus Nosharoferoze, Thatto and Laar Campus Ba­din and Syed Panaha Ali Shah Model School Jamshoro and Dr NA Baloch Model School Hyderabad will remain closed from February 6 to 9, 2024 due to general elections.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1706844666.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024