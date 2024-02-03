SU remains closed from Feb 6 to 9

HYDERABAD - Sindh University Jamshoro, all its campuses and Model Schools will remain closed from Feb­ruary 6 to 9 due to general elections. According to a no­tification issued by the Reg­istrar of Sindh University, Sindh University Jamshoro, Elsa Qazi Campus Hyderabad, Ms Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Campus Dadu, Syed Hindu Shah Campus Nosharoferoze, Thatto and Laar Campus Ba­din and Syed Panaha Ali Shah Model School Jamshoro and Dr NA Baloch Model School Hyderabad will remain closed from February 6 to 9, 2024 due to general elections.