Saturday, February 03, 2024
Suspect arrested in injured condition after encounter

Agencies
February 03, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   The Baldia police arrested a suspected criminal in in­jured condition after an ex­change of fire near Diplai Memon housing society. The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the en­counter occurred on Mufti Mehmood Shrine link road where the suspects were moving with the intent of committing a crime. He claimed that the suspects opened fire on the police in a bid to escape from the police chase. Mumtaz Ali Otho sustained a gunshot to his leg and was rounded up but his accomplice escaped. Otho was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the surgery. The spokes­man said the police were checking previous criminal records of the suspect.

Agencies

