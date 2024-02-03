Terrorists want to obstruct electoral process by instigating fear, says Shehbaz

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Sheh­baz Sharif has vehemently denounced the hand grenade attack perpetrated near the party’s election office in Dera Allah Yar. Expressing his profound dismay on the social media platform X, Shehbaz castigated the perpetrators who tar­geted the party’s election hub in Balochistan. He asserted that the terrorists’ objective was to obstruct the electoral process by instigating fear among the populace. Shehbaz reaffirmed the party’s unwavering stance against terrorism, de­claring that they refuse to succumb to the intimi­dation tactics of violent extremists. Emphatically, he vowed to pursue initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability across the nation. Acknowl­edging the resilience of political workers in the face of adversity, the PML-N leader extended heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack. He expressed admiration for the unwavering determination exhibited by party supporters and stressed the imperative need for concerted efforts to alleviate their suffering.