Saturday, February 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Terrorists want to obstruct electoral process by instigating fear, says Shehbaz

Terrorists want to obstruct electoral process by instigating fear, says Shehbaz
Our Staff Reporter
February 03, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Sheh­baz Sharif has vehemently denounced the hand grenade attack perpetrated near the party’s election office in Dera Allah Yar. Expressing his profound dismay on the social media platform X, Shehbaz castigated the perpetrators who tar­geted the party’s election hub in Balochistan. He asserted that the terrorists’ objective was to obstruct the electoral process by instigating fear among the populace. Shehbaz reaffirmed the party’s unwavering stance against terrorism, de­claring that they refuse to succumb to the intimi­dation tactics of violent extremists. Emphatically, he vowed to pursue initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability across the nation. Acknowl­edging the resilience of political workers in the face of adversity, the PML-N leader extended heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack. He expressed admiration for the unwavering determination exhibited by party supporters and stressed the imperative need for concerted efforts to alleviate their suffering.

interim PM urges incoming govt to ensure continuity of economic policies

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1706844666.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024